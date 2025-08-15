Maharashtra's Unstoppable Growth Under Fadnavis

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, underscored the state's pivotal role in India's burgeoning economy during his Independence Day address.

Speaking from Mantralaya, he paid homage to freedom fighters and military personnel and spotlighted Maharashtra's strides in manufacturing and exports, particularly noting its 40% share of the nation's FDI.

Fadnavis elaborated on the state's achievements in AI-related agricultural advancements, infrastructure development, and its ongoing work to become a leader in solar and green energy.