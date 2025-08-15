Left Menu

Maharashtra's Unstoppable Growth Under Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlights the state's integral role in India's growth story, emphasizing progress in manufacturing, exports, and renewable energy. Fadnavis outlined the state's development initiatives, including contributions to Viksit Bharat, infrastructure projects, and advancements in AI and solar energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, underscored the state's pivotal role in India's burgeoning economy during his Independence Day address.

Speaking from Mantralaya, he paid homage to freedom fighters and military personnel and spotlighted Maharashtra's strides in manufacturing and exports, particularly noting its 40% share of the nation's FDI.

Fadnavis elaborated on the state's achievements in AI-related agricultural advancements, infrastructure development, and its ongoing work to become a leader in solar and green energy.

