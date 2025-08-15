Air Canada Faces Flight Attendant Strike Amid Contract Dispute

Air Canada and its unionized flight attendants remained at an impasse on Friday, despite government efforts to bring both parties back to the negotiating table to avoid a strike that could disrupt travel for tens of thousands of passengers. Canada's largest airline anticipates canceling 500 flights by day's end before the strike scheduled for Saturday, affecting roughly 100,000 travelers seeking alternatives.

According to Flightradar data, Air Canada had already canceled 30 flights by 5:30 AM EDT on Friday. The 10,000-strong flight attendant crew plans to strike at 1 a.m. EDT Saturday due to stalled talks over union demands for higher pay and compensation for unpaid duties.

The strike threatens to impact Canada's tourism industry during the peak of summer travel and pose a challenge for the Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney, who faces calls from the airline to enforce arbitration. Air Canada, including its low-cost Air Canada Rouge division, carries about 130,000 customers daily and remains the largest non-U.S. carrier flying to the U.S. A strike could significantly disrupt operations.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, representing the cabin crew, claimed Air Canada had ceased negotiations, prompting a warning of a potential lockout. Canadian Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu has repeatedly urged both parties to maintain dialogue. Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Air Canada's Chief Human Resources Officer, stated the airline remains open to talks if they are substantive.

Contention arose when the airline and union failed to agree on avoiding the stranding of passengers abroad once the strike commences. Despite the union's support for an agreement allowing cabin crew abroad to return with passengers by Saturday, Air Canada rejected the terms, saying they would not honor the crew's collective bargaining agreements. Consequently, the union insists that the ongoing dispute centers on flight attendants seeking compensation for all duties, including pre-flight tasks.

(With inputs from agencies.)