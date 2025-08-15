Avinya'26: Pioneering Energy Innovation for India's Future

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has unveiled Avinya'26, the third edition of its Energy Startup Challenge, in celebration of India's 79th Independence Day. The initiative invites groundbreaking solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, including traditional hydrocarbons, biofuels, hydrogen, renewables, and green tech.

Avinya'26 is a strategic effort by the government to bolster the nation's energy sector by encouraging innovation within the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework. Startups, entrepreneurs, and inventors engaged in energy-related advancements are called upon to submit their applications.

A total prize pool exceeding Rs 5 lakh, along with other incentives, is on offer. Winning entries will be showcased at India Energy Week 2026, and recipients will gain mentorship and partnership opportunities with industry leaders, potentially advancing to proof-of-concept and pilot projects.

Highlighting the initiative, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri, shared on X, "Opportunities for cash rewards, funding, and a spotlight at #IndiaEnergyWeek2026 await the most innovative solutions. Are you ready to drive India's energy future? Join the mission today." Last year's winner was UrjanovaC Pvt Ltd, with runners-up being Breathe ESG Private Limited, AgriVijay, Apeiro Energy, and UGreen Technology.