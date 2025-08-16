Air Canada's Looming Strike: High Stakes at the Bargaining Table

The potential for an all-encompassing work stoppage by Air Canada's flight attendants became increasingly real on Friday. With the strike deadline rapidly approaching, Canada's government urged both parties to resume negotiations, fearing the disruption of approximately 500 flights and affecting 100,000 passengers.

The union, representing 10,000 attendants, opposes binding arbitration, insisting it would halt the first strike since 1985. They argue that intervention by the Minister of Jobs and Families, Patty Hajdu, would undermine good-faith bargaining over wage increases and compensation for unpaid tasks.

Despite government mediation efforts, symbolized by Hajdu's meeting with airline and union representatives, an agreement remains elusive. Meanwhile, the potential strike looms large, threatening to harm Canada's tourism sector and possibly costing Air Canada significant financial losses.