Air Canada Faces Historic Strike Amid Flight Cancellations

Air Canada is on the brink of a historic strike by its unionized flight attendants, with flights already being canceled, causing substantial disruption for travelers. As the clock ticks towards a strike deadline, both the union and Air Canada remain at odds over pay and compensation issues, while appeals for government arbitration have been made.

The strike, marked to start early Saturday, could severely impact Canada's tourism industry, as many travelers face the possibility of disrupted summer vacation plans. Affected passengers have showed support for flight attendants, citing long-standing compensation grievances in the airline industry.

Government officials, including Minister Patty Hajdu, are urging parties to negotiate earnestly to avoid a strike that could cost Air Canada hundreds of millions. The situation remains fluid, with both sides under pressure to resolve the deadlock before the impending industrial action begins.