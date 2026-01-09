Champagne Unrest: LVMH Workers Demand Fair Compensation

Workers at LVMH's Moet&Chandon and Veuve Clicquot champagne units are set to strike again, as called by the CGT labour union. The union is urging staff to walk out for at least three hours on Thursday. This action follows a company decision to forgo regular annual bonuses due to decreased sales figures.

The management attempted to appease workers by proposing a one-off payment of 1,000 euros, which the union has criticized as insufficient. In response, the union asserts that the offer does not meet their expectations.

LVMH's Moet Hennessy division did not provide a comment when approached by Reuters about the ongoing labor disputes. The union had previously organized strikes last month to demand fair compensation for omitted bonuses.