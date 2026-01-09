Brokers Busted in Multi-Crore Land Compensation Scam in Arunachal Pradesh
The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Arunachal Pradesh has apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in a significant land compensation scam connected to the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway. Investigations revealed manipulation of compensation awards, leading to the misappropriation of funds. Further arrests are anticipated as the probe continues.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Arunachal Pradesh has taken decisive action against corruption, arresting two individuals alleged to have brokered deals in a multi-crore land compensation scam.
The arrests were made on Thursday, targeting individuals involved in falsifying land compensation awards in East Kameng district. The accused, identified as Rajo Gyadi and Yayo Yangfo, allegedly manipulated compensation agreements, reaping millions of rupees in illicit gains.
Authorities revealed that the scheme involved Rs 19.51 crore in bribes, with funds being routed through personal and firm-linked bank accounts. Investigators continue to unravel financial trails, with more arrests likely as the investigation deepens.
