Air Canada Grounded: Strikes Leave Thousands of Travellers Stranded

Air Canada has halted all its operations after more than 10,000 flight attendants initiated a strike on Saturday. This development follows a failed negotiation deadline, leaving numerous global travelers stranded during the busy summer travel period.

Hugh Pouliot, a spokesperson for the Canadian Union of Public Employees, confirmed that the strike commenced after no agreement was achieved, prompting the airline to suspend operations. Meanwhile, Canada's Federal Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu urged both parties to engage more earnestly in negotiations to swiftly conclude a deal. The airline, Canada's largest, and the union are in a standoff over wages and unpaid work.

The strike impacts around 130,000 travelers daily, including 25,000 Canadians abroad. Affected travelers may seek refunds or rebooking through alternative airlines, though options are scarce due to peak travel season. With the strike unresolved, airline operations are expected to take up to a week to normalize once a tentative agreement emerges.