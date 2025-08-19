Left Menu

EaseMyTrip Partners with MoEngage to Elevate Customer Engagement Strategies

EaseMyTrip, a leading Indian travel-tech platform, is enhancing its marketing strategies by partnering with MoEngage to revamp customer retention. This collaboration aims to transition from broad-based communication to personalized traveler engagement, improving customer satisfaction and lifetime value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

EaseMyTrip, one of India's prominent travel-tech firms, has announced a strategic enhancement of its marketing capabilities to bolster customer retention and lifetime value. This initiative involves deepening its collaboration with MoEngage, a leading Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP), as revealed in a company release.

Having established a robust global brand and a loyal customer base exceeding 30 million, this move signifies a pivotal moment in EaseMyTrip's customer-focused evolution. The company is transitioning from generalized digital communication strategies to highly personalized, one-to-one traveler engagement on a broad scale.

"Our primary objective is to cultivate enduring relationships with our customers, and to achieve this on a large scale, a unified view of the customer journey is essential," emphasized Sanchit Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip. Incorporating a CDEP approach through MoEngage facilitates this by allowing real-time action on customer insights to enhance repeat bookings and satisfaction.

MoEngage's CEO, Raviteja Dodda, remarked on the partnership, "Leading brands like EaseMyTrip are shifting from isolated tools to a more comprehensive Customer Data and Experience Platform model. We are thrilled that our platform provides both a unified data foundation and a multichannel engagement engine to support EaseMyTrip's growth ambitions."

With MoEngage as its CDEP, EaseMyTrip plans to unify customer insights from various sources to offer a comprehensive view of each traveler, enabling highly personalized, cross-channel journeys in real-time. This data-centric approach is fundamental to the company's strategy for enhancing repeat purchases, increasing ancillary revenue, and maximizing customer lifetime value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

