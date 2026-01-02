Iranian Protests: Regional Tensions Rise Amid US Interference Warnings
Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, warns of chaos if the US interferes in Iran's protests. Tensions rise as President Trump pledges intervention against Iran's usage of lethal force on demonstrators. Economic hardship has fueled Iran's largest protests in three years, resulting in violence and fatalities.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Ali Larijani, a key adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, issued a stern warning on Friday about US involvement in Iranian protests. He stated that such interference could plunge the entire region into chaos, following a warning from President Donald Trump that the US might step in if Iran employs lethal force against demonstrators.
Economic hardship has incited Iran's largest protests in three years, spreading across various provinces and devolving into violence. These protests have unfortunately resulted in several fatalities, highlighting the severe unrest plaguing the country.
The situation continues to escalate, with international eyes closely monitoring developments in Iran, as the potential for regional instability looms large amid these ongoing protests.
ALSO READ
Karnataka Tensions: Allegations of Conspiracy and Political Violence Erupt in Ballari
Escalation of Violence: Hindu Businessman Set Ablaze in Bangladesh
Shocking Act of Violence in Mumbai Highlights Domestic Strain
Pakistan's Surge: 2025 Marks a Decade High in Terror-Related Violence
Iran's Unrest: Inflation Fuels Protests and Violence