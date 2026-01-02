Left Menu

Iranian Protests: Regional Tensions Rise Amid US Interference Warnings

Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, warns of chaos if the US interferes in Iran's protests. Tensions rise as President Trump pledges intervention against Iran's usage of lethal force on demonstrators. Economic hardship has fueled Iran's largest protests in three years, resulting in violence and fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ali Larijani, a key adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, issued a stern warning on Friday about US involvement in Iranian protests. He stated that such interference could plunge the entire region into chaos, following a warning from President Donald Trump that the US might step in if Iran employs lethal force against demonstrators.

Economic hardship has incited Iran's largest protests in three years, spreading across various provinces and devolving into violence. These protests have unfortunately resulted in several fatalities, highlighting the severe unrest plaguing the country.

The situation continues to escalate, with international eyes closely monitoring developments in Iran, as the potential for regional instability looms large amid these ongoing protests.

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

