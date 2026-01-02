Iranian Protests: Regional Tensions Rise Amid US Interference Warnings

Ali Larijani, a key adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, issued a stern warning on Friday about US involvement in Iranian protests. He stated that such interference could plunge the entire region into chaos, following a warning from President Donald Trump that the US might step in if Iran employs lethal force against demonstrators.

Economic hardship has incited Iran's largest protests in three years, spreading across various provinces and devolving into violence. These protests have unfortunately resulted in several fatalities, highlighting the severe unrest plaguing the country.

The situation continues to escalate, with international eyes closely monitoring developments in Iran, as the potential for regional instability looms large amid these ongoing protests.