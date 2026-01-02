South Korea's Historic Export Surge: A USD 700 Billion Milestone

In an unprecedented achievement, South Korea's export value soared past the USD 700 billion mark in 2025, spurred by booming semiconductor and automobile sales. This development places South Korea as the sixth country to exceed this threshold, highlighting the nation's pivotal position in the global trade arena.

The wider economic impact is clear, with the national trade surplus climbing to USD 78 billion, marking the best performance since 2017. The semiconductor sector, in particular, was instrumental, delivering a staggering export growth of 22.2 percent to reach a record USD 173.4 billion. The automotive industry also played a vital role, with exports hitting an unprecedented USD 72 billion.

Despite challenges like U.S.-led tariffs and declining exports to key partners such as the United States and China, South Korea's strategic market diversification paid off. Enhanced exports to the European Union and ASEAN countries, driven by high demand for hybrid vehicles and used cars, showcase the nation's adaptability and resilience in a dynamic global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)