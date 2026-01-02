Adani Total Gas Cuts CNG and PNG Prices Amid Tariff Reform

Adani Total Gas Ltd, a joint venture of Adani Group and TotalEnergies, has reduced the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) used in homes, following a new tariff structure by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

The reduction ranges up to Rs 4 and is expected to provide direct cost relief to consumers, as well as encourage the adoption of cleaner energy sources.

This price adjustment comes in response to PNGRB's reforms, which have streamlined gas transportation charges. The simplified tariff structure is designed to reduce costs for consumers across different regions, making natural gas a more attractive energy alternative.

(With inputs from agencies.)