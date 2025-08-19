Mumbai's Monsoon Chaos: Central Railway's Sudden Service Suspension

On Tuesday, the Central Railway faced challenges in Mumbai as local train services on the Harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla were suspended due to submerged tracks. After heavy rains, the Mithi river overflowed, causing the flooding officials reported.

As the situation deteriorated, services on the main line between Kurla and Sion were also halted due to waterlogged rail tracks. The Central Railway's Mumbai division manager, Hiren Meena, confirmed the suspension of the Harbour line services post 11.20 am via social media platforms, advising residents to travel only if necessary.

The relentless downpour has not only affected the Central Railway lines but has also delayed suburban train services, including those operated by the Western Railway, causing citywide commuter disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)