Mumbai's Monsoon Chaos: Central Railway's Sudden Service Suspension

Heavy rains led to the suspension of local train services on the Central Railway's Harbour and Main lines between key Mumbai stations. Waterlogging, due to monsoon downpours and a swelling Mithi river, caused track submersion. Passengers were advised to commute only if necessary amidst ongoing delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Central Railway faced challenges in Mumbai as local train services on the Harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla were suspended due to submerged tracks. After heavy rains, the Mithi river overflowed, causing the flooding officials reported.

As the situation deteriorated, services on the main line between Kurla and Sion were also halted due to waterlogged rail tracks. The Central Railway's Mumbai division manager, Hiren Meena, confirmed the suspension of the Harbour line services post 11.20 am via social media platforms, advising residents to travel only if necessary.

The relentless downpour has not only affected the Central Railway lines but has also delayed suburban train services, including those operated by the Western Railway, causing citywide commuter disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

