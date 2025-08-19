Left Menu

India Lifts Import Duty on Raw Cotton to Support Textile Sector

The Indian government has temporarily removed import duties on raw cotton to enhance availability for the textile industry. This move is seen as a response to the 50% duty Indian exports face in the US. The exemption will last from August 19 to September 30 as per a Finance Ministry notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:34 IST
India Lifts Import Duty on Raw Cotton to Support Textile Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced a temporary exemption on import duties for raw cotton, effective from August 19 to September 30, as per a Finance Ministry notification dated August 18.

The initiative aims to bolster the textile industry by ensuring the availability of cotton at globally competitive rates, removing the previous 11 per cent duty and the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

This development comes as a strategic response to the steep 50 per cent duty imposed by the US on Indian exports, which is in addition to existing levies following India's imports of Russian oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025