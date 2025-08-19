India Lifts Import Duty on Raw Cotton to Support Textile Sector

The Indian government has announced a temporary exemption on import duties for raw cotton, effective from August 19 to September 30, as per a Finance Ministry notification dated August 18.

The initiative aims to bolster the textile industry by ensuring the availability of cotton at globally competitive rates, removing the previous 11 per cent duty and the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).

This development comes as a strategic response to the steep 50 per cent duty imposed by the US on Indian exports, which is in addition to existing levies following India's imports of Russian oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)