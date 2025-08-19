Dr. Binu Varghese: Champion of Humanity Honored with Global Award

Social activist Dr. Binu Varghese was awarded the prestigious 'Nelson Mandela Global Brilliance Award - 2025' on August 17 at the Essentia Luxury Hotel in Indore.

Lt. Gen. (Retd.) B. S. Sisodiya, Director General of Ordnance Services, graced the event as Chief Guest, accompanied by Air Marshal Shri Shashiker Choudhary, International Para Swimmer Padma Shri Satendra Singh Lohiya, and former Indian hockey goalkeeper Mr. Mir Ranjan Negi as Guests of Honour. The ceremony recognized 50 distinguished personalities from various fields, including Aghori Dr. Narender Muni Ji Maharaj and Dr. Capt. Rajiv Mazumder.

Moreover, Dr. Varghese received a Certificate of Appreciation at the 1st Crime Conference for his critical role in rescuing a 12-year-old Bangladeshi girl from trafficking, leading to the arrest of 16 individuals. The commendation, organized by Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, underscored his commitment to social justice.

