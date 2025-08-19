Left Menu

Dr. V.K. Jain: The Trailblazer in CPR Advocacy Receives Rajasthan's Esteemed State Award

Dr. V.K. Jain, renowned as the 'CPR Doctor of India', is honored with Rajasthan's State Award for his outstanding contributions to public health, environmental sustainability, and social welfare. He champions CPR training in education and leads impactful projects across solar energy, rainwater harvesting, cleanliness, and tree plantation.

Rajasthan Government Honours Dr. V.K. Jain with State Award for Outstanding Social Contribution. Image Credit: ANI
On August 14, 2025, Dr. V.K. Jain, famously known as the 'CPR Doctor of India,' was honored with the prestigious State Award by the Government of Rajasthan. The award was presented by Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma in recognition of Dr. Jain's tireless contributions to public health, environmental sustainability, and social welfare.

Dr. Jain is an ardent advocate for making CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training mandatory in school curriculums, envisioning a future where every school graduate possesses crucial life-saving skills akin to basic mathematics proficiency. His commitment aligns with the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal. Besides healthcare, Dr. Jain passionately spearheads initiatives that emphasize solar energy adoption, rainwater harvesting for water security, cleanliness drives, and tree plantation campaigns.

Over his distinguished career, Dr. Jain has made significant strides, influencing policy debates, galvanizing youth involvement, and training over five lakh individuals in CPR skills. Upon receiving the accolade, Dr. Jain remarked, 'This award is a testament to the cause. Empowering youth with CPR skills, advancing clean energy, and preserving our environment are vital to forging a healthier, stronger nation.'

