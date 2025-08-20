Left Menu

Globe Civil Projects Secures Landmark Contract for Haryana's New International Cricket Stadium

Globe Civil Projects Limited has won a major ₹222.20 Cr contract from the Haryana Cricket Association to build an International Cricket Stadium in Jhajjar, Haryana. This contract, set for completion in 24 months, marks the company's expansion into sports infrastructure and strengthens its presence in large-scale assignments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:26 IST
Globe Civil Projects Secures Landmark Contract for Haryana's New International Cricket Stadium
Globe Civil Projects Secures ₹222.20 Cr Order for Construction of International Cricket Stadium in Haryana. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Globe Civil Projects Limited has secured a significant ₹222.20 crore contract to construct an International Cricket Stadium at Lohat in Jhajjar, Haryana, for the Haryana Cricket Association. The project is scheduled for completion over a 24-month period, reflecting the firm's expanding footprint in major infrastructure projects.

The stadium will be built on a Bill of Quantities basis, underscoring the company's expertise in infrastructure development and its ability to handle large-scale projects. This new venture enhances Globe Civil Projects' order book and highlights the confidence stakeholders have in their project execution abilities.

Commenting on the contract, Ved Prakash Khurana, Chairman and Whole-time Director of the company, described it as a milestone that signifies their entry into the sports infrastructure sector. The project not only showcases their capability in delivering large assignments but also contributes to enhancing Haryana's sporting infrastructure. Globe Civil Projects is committed to maintaining quality and efficiency from inception to completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025