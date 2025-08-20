Globe Civil Projects Secures Landmark Contract for Haryana's New International Cricket Stadium

Globe Civil Projects Limited has secured a significant ₹222.20 crore contract to construct an International Cricket Stadium at Lohat in Jhajjar, Haryana, for the Haryana Cricket Association. The project is scheduled for completion over a 24-month period, reflecting the firm's expanding footprint in major infrastructure projects.

The stadium will be built on a Bill of Quantities basis, underscoring the company's expertise in infrastructure development and its ability to handle large-scale projects. This new venture enhances Globe Civil Projects' order book and highlights the confidence stakeholders have in their project execution abilities.

Commenting on the contract, Ved Prakash Khurana, Chairman and Whole-time Director of the company, described it as a milestone that signifies their entry into the sports infrastructure sector. The project not only showcases their capability in delivering large assignments but also contributes to enhancing Haryana's sporting infrastructure. Globe Civil Projects is committed to maintaining quality and efficiency from inception to completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)