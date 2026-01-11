Odisha Seeks Central Support for Major Infrastructure Projects

The Odisha government is urging the Centre for substantial financial assistance in developing state infrastructure, including roads and National Highways. With an investment of Rs 41,580 crore at stake, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida conveyed this request at a finance ministers' pre-budget meeting over the weekend.

During the New Delhi meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parida represented Odisha's interests, highlighting vital issues and proposals for the Union Budget 2026-27. The deputy chief minister emphasized the essential 'Purvodaya' initiative's role in fortifying infrastructure towards the progressive goals of 'Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat'.

In her memorandum, she called for incentivising fiscally responsible states, increasing allocations under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme, and revisions to social support programs. Additionally, demands were made for the advancement of Odisha's tourism spots, paddy procurement, and urbanisation projects.

