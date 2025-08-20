Peter Molloy Joins ViewQwest as Chief Growth Officer to Drive Enterprise Expansion
ViewQwest, a leading telecommunications service provider, appoints Peter Molloy as Chief Growth Officer to drive enterprise expansion across Asia-Pacific. With extensive experience, Molloy aims to scale ViewQwest's enterprise business and spearhead the introduction of innovative network and security services in the region.
In a strategic move to enhance its enterprise footprint across the Asia-Pacific region, ViewQwest has announced the appointment of Peter Molloy as its new Chief Growth Officer. Based in Singapore, Molloy will report directly to the CEO and will lead the company's enterprise business expansion.
Peter Molloy brings over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology sales, having held significant roles at major firms including Cisco and Palo Alto Networks. He also has an entrepreneurial background, which aligns well with ViewQwest's focus on agility and innovation in network security solutions.
This leadership development comes as ViewQwest strengthens its team, with Benjamin Tan focusing on scaling the company's Wholesale Business. Together, the enhanced leadership team is poised to capture upcoming opportunities, further establishing ViewQwest as a preferred regional partner in telecommunications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
