Entermark Launches India's First AI-Powered Trademark Monitoring Tool

Entermark has unveiled an innovative AI-driven Trademark Monitoring Tool in India, designed to streamline trademark management for legal teams and SMEs. This tool aims to enhance brand protection through features like real-time monitoring, compliance alerts, and intelligent task management, thus cutting manual work by up to 60%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:50 IST
Entermark Launches India's First AI Trademark Monitoring Tool for Legal Teams & SMEs. Image Credit: ANI
Entermark, a prominent player in India's legaltech sector, has introduced a groundbreaking AI-powered Trademark Monitoring Tool. This pioneering initiative aims to simplify trademark management for legal teams, IP professionals, and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing a comprehensive suite of 360° trademark management solutions.

With over 538,665 trademark applications filed in India during the fiscal year 2024/25, tracking infringements and managing filings has become increasingly challenging. Entermark's tool addresses these needs, offering features like real-time monitoring, centralized TM portfolio management, automatic compliance alerts, and advanced AI search capabilities.

The tool promises to reduce manual work by 60%, minimize filing errors by 40%, and significantly save on working hours for legal professionals. Narendra Kumar, co-founder of Entermark, emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging AI for empowering India's legal teams and SMEs through enhanced protection of intellectual property rights, in line with national initiatives like Make in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

