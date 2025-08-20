Left Menu

A New Chapter: Official Launch of CPEC-II

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's upcoming visit to China signifies the formal initiation of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The visit and subsequent discussions aim to highlight quality over quantity in projects, fostering economic collaboration and strengthening ties under the Belt and Road Initiative.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China scheduled later this month symbolizes the formal onset of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC-II). The initiative, valued at billions of dollars, aims to encapsulate the spirit of economic partnership between the two nations.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal confirmed this during a high-level meeting focused on preparations for the impending Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) session. The prime minister's visit to Beijing will include participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, along with expected meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Minister Iqbal emphasized the shift towards prioritizing quality, ensuring the selection of high-impact projects for sustainable development. This progression follows recent setbacks due to security concerns. The CPEC remains a cornerstone of the Belt and Road Initiative, linking Gwadar Port in Pakistan with China's Xinjiang province and facilitating trade development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

