LGT Business Connextions Launches Landmark IPO to Fuel Expansion

LGT Business Connextions Limited, a prominent player in integrated travel solutions, is set to unveil its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 19, 2025. The company seeks to raise ₹28.09 Crores by listing 26,25,600 equity shares on the BSE SME Platform at an Issue Price of ₹107 per share.

Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited will act as the Lead Manager for the offering while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited will serve as the Registrar. Shares will be allocated to different investor categories, including 12,46,800 shares for non-institutional and individual investors each, and 1,32,000 shares for the market maker.

Mr. Wilfred Selvaraj, Managing Director, emphasized that the IPO will enable LGT to amplify its market footprint, innovate new service offerings, and tap into the burgeoning Indian travel sector. With a focus on strategic partnerships and service excellence, the company aims to harness the rising demand for travel solutions.