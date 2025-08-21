Norwegian Economy Surges as Growth Exceeds Expectations

Norway's mainland economy has exceeded expectations, demonstrating a more robust growth in the second quarter of 2025 than economists had forecasted, as per Statistics Norway's recent data.

The mainland GDP rose by 0.6% from April to June, surpassing the projected 0.3%. This follows an upward revision of first-quarter growth to 1.2%, indicating a strong recovery phase after a period of sluggish performance in the Norwegian economy.

Norway's crown strengthened against the euro following the data release. Despite these promising developments, Norges Bank maintained its interest rate at 4.25%, aligning with analysts' predictions and suggesting future rate cuts. This measure of GDP omits oil and gas fluctuations, offering a clearer view of economic health.