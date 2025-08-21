Left Menu

Dollar Rallies Ahead of Powell's Pivotal Speech

The dollar gained before Federal Reserve Chair Powell's speech, where he might provide insights on future rate cuts. Weak job reports have increased expectations for a cut. The dollar's performance fluctuates amid labor market updates and trade policies, with traders predicting significant economic implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:04 IST
Dollar Rallies Ahead of Powell's Pivotal Speech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar strengthened on Thursday, ahead of a pivotal speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Traders are keenly watching for any indications on whether the U.S. central bank might cut interest rates at next month's meeting. Speculation has surged following a weak jobs report in July, with hopes for a rate cut on the rise.

Economists anticipate Powell will address the labor market's current state, especially considering the theme of this year's Fed's Jackson Hole meeting, "Labor Markets in Transition." Eric Theoret, a strategist at Scotiabank, highlighted potential narratives Powell could leverage, including payroll data and rising jobless claims.

However, Powell might withhold signals on rate cuts until August's data is analyzed. While the market predicts imminent cuts, dissenting voices within the Fed, such as Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid, argue against haste given stable inflation and labor conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025