Country Club's Mega Investment in Kerala to Boost Tourism

Country Club Hospitality and Holidays announced a Rs 100 crore investment in Kerala, aimed at expanding its presence in key tourist locations over the next 4-5 years. This move seeks to capitalize on the increasing demand for luxury hospitality and holiday experiences in popular destinations like Munnar and Alappuzha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Country Club Hospitality and Holidays has revealed plans for a significant Rs 100 crore investment in Kerala, a strategic move to enhance its footprint across some of the state's most sought-after tourist hotspots over the next 4-5 years.

The announced investment aims to bolster the company's operations in prime destinations such as Alappuzha, Munnar, Wayanad, Wagamon, and Kumarakom. This expansion is poised to meet the escalating demand for luxury hotel and holiday experiences in Kerala.

Chairman and Managing Director Y Rajeev Reddy expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, highlighting Kerala's enduring appeal among travelers and the importance of such investments in tapping potential market growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

