Boosting Youth Innovation: Sikkim's Bold Entrepreneurial Initiative

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udhyamsheelta Vikas Yojna to foster self-employment among the youth. The scheme offers 50% project funding, up to Rs 5 lakh, promoting entrepreneurship. The initiative seeks to reduce reliance on government jobs and inspire innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:25 IST
Boosting Youth Innovation: Sikkim's Bold Entrepreneurial Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has officially launched the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udhyamsheelta Vikas Yojna,' aiming to boost self-employment across the state by supporting young entrepreneurs financially.

During the launch event, the CM distributed grants covering 50% of project costs, up to Rs 5 lakh, to 132 beneficiaries. This initiative encourages youth to pursue entrepreneurial ventures rather than relying on government jobs.

Tamang highlighted his administration's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship through initiatives like the SEED Cell and the Skilled Youth Startup Scheme, urging youth to embrace creativity and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

