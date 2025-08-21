Boosting Youth Innovation: Sikkim's Bold Entrepreneurial Initiative
Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udhyamsheelta Vikas Yojna to foster self-employment among the youth. The scheme offers 50% project funding, up to Rs 5 lakh, promoting entrepreneurship. The initiative seeks to reduce reliance on government jobs and inspire innovation.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has officially launched the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udhyamsheelta Vikas Yojna,' aiming to boost self-employment across the state by supporting young entrepreneurs financially.
During the launch event, the CM distributed grants covering 50% of project costs, up to Rs 5 lakh, to 132 beneficiaries. This initiative encourages youth to pursue entrepreneurial ventures rather than relying on government jobs.
Tamang highlighted his administration's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship through initiatives like the SEED Cell and the Skilled Youth Startup Scheme, urging youth to embrace creativity and innovation.
