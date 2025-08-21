Boosting Youth Innovation: Sikkim's Bold Entrepreneurial Initiative

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has officially launched the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udhyamsheelta Vikas Yojna,' aiming to boost self-employment across the state by supporting young entrepreneurs financially.

During the launch event, the CM distributed grants covering 50% of project costs, up to Rs 5 lakh, to 132 beneficiaries. This initiative encourages youth to pursue entrepreneurial ventures rather than relying on government jobs.

Tamang highlighted his administration's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship through initiatives like the SEED Cell and the Skilled Youth Startup Scheme, urging youth to embrace creativity and innovation.

