Left Menu

Rocket Reels Fires Up India’s Digital Streaming Landscape

Rocket Reels, India's pioneering vertical OTT platform, has been officially launched, offering a novel approach to digital entertainment. Boasting over 3.5 lakh downloads shortly after its initial rollout, this mobile-first platform promises fresh, engaging content across various genres, all tailored to modern viewers' fast-paced lifestyles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:24 IST
Rocket Reels Fires Up India’s Digital Streaming Landscape
Rocket Reels India's First Vertical OTT App Launches with 3.5 Lakh Plus Downloads, Big-Budget Originals by Vikram Bhatt, and Founder Kranti Shanbhag's. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, India—Rocket Reels, the nation's first vertical OTT platform, has soared into the digital entertainment scene since its official launch on August 21. After a soft launch on August 1 with 15 original series, the platform has already surpassed 3.5 lakh downloads on both Android and iOS devices.

The official unveiling coincided with the birthday of Rocket Reels' founder, Kranti Shanbhag, and included an impressive slate of vertical-format projects. Directed by industry veterans like Vikram Bhatt and featuring stars like Sunny Leone and Khesari Lal Yadav, the new offerings span genres from thrillers to reality TV.

Unlike traditional formats, Rocket Reels targets the mobile-first generation with snackable, episodic content in six Indian languages, extending its reach to audiences globally. With a bold promise to redefine storytelling, the platform aims to keep viewers engaged with emotionally resonant narratives tailored for the on-the-go digital lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025