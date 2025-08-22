Rocket Reels Fires Up India’s Digital Streaming Landscape

Mumbai, India—Rocket Reels, the nation's first vertical OTT platform, has soared into the digital entertainment scene since its official launch on August 21. After a soft launch on August 1 with 15 original series, the platform has already surpassed 3.5 lakh downloads on both Android and iOS devices.

The official unveiling coincided with the birthday of Rocket Reels' founder, Kranti Shanbhag, and included an impressive slate of vertical-format projects. Directed by industry veterans like Vikram Bhatt and featuring stars like Sunny Leone and Khesari Lal Yadav, the new offerings span genres from thrillers to reality TV.

Unlike traditional formats, Rocket Reels targets the mobile-first generation with snackable, episodic content in six Indian languages, extending its reach to audiences globally. With a bold promise to redefine storytelling, the platform aims to keep viewers engaged with emotionally resonant narratives tailored for the on-the-go digital lifestyle.

