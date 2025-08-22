Left Menu

European Shares Steady Amid Economic Concerns and Anticipated Powell Speech

European shares slightly declined as traders awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for insights on policy direction. Despite the drop, the STOXX 600 index aimed for a third weekly gain. The German economy contracted more than expected, while AkzoNobel shares rose due to investment news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:44 IST
European Shares Steady Amid Economic Concerns and Anticipated Powell Speech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a quiet trading day, European shares edged lower as markets exhibited caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech, seeking guidance on future policy directions. The pan-European STOXX 600 index experienced a minor dip of 0.1% early Friday but maintained its course for a third consecutive weekly gain.

Germany's economic performance weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The DAX index fell by 0.2% following data revealing a 0.3% contraction in the German economy during the second quarter of 2025, driven by weaker-than-expected industrial production.

In corporate news, shares of Dulux paints maker AkzoNobel jumped 4.3%. This followed the announcement that activist investor Cevian Capital acquired a 3% stake in the company, as officially reported by the Dutch market regulator, AFM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025