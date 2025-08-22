European Shares Steady Amid Economic Concerns and Anticipated Powell Speech

In a quiet trading day, European shares edged lower as markets exhibited caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech, seeking guidance on future policy directions. The pan-European STOXX 600 index experienced a minor dip of 0.1% early Friday but maintained its course for a third consecutive weekly gain.

Germany's economic performance weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The DAX index fell by 0.2% following data revealing a 0.3% contraction in the German economy during the second quarter of 2025, driven by weaker-than-expected industrial production.

In corporate news, shares of Dulux paints maker AkzoNobel jumped 4.3%. This followed the announcement that activist investor Cevian Capital acquired a 3% stake in the company, as officially reported by the Dutch market regulator, AFM.

