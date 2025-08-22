India's Steel Industry: The Urgent Push Towards Low-Carbon Future

At the PHDCCI Global Summit on Sustainability 2025, experts highlighted India's steel sector's substantial CO₂ emissions, stressing the urgent need for government intervention to spur demand for low-carbon steel. Industry leaders argued that procurement mandates and financial support are essential for the sector's transition to sustainable practices.

Alok Sahay, from the Indian Steel Association, revealed that India's steelmaking carbon intensity stands at 2.5 tonnes of CO₂ per tonne of crude steel. This significantly exceeds the global average and is attributed to the country's reliance on coal. He noted that hydrogen-based steelmaking remains cost-prohibitive in India, compounded by the lack of affordable gas and a high-emission power grid.

Naveen Ahlawat of JSPL emphasized the necessity for the sector to cut its carbon intensity by 60-70% to meet climate goals. He pointed to operational improvements, hydrogen extraction from coke oven gas, and increasing renewable energy use in steel production as key strategies to drive this change.