Historic First: IMECE Heads to India in 2025

For the first time, the International Mechanical Engineering Congress & Exposition (IMECE) is preparing to establish its prestigious platform in India. Set for 2025, the event will move from its traditional US setting to the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, marking a significant milestone for the engineering sector worldwide.

The expo, organized by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), promises to attract a broad spectrum of participants including researchers, industry stalwarts, policymakers, and students. IMECE India 2025 is anticipated to spotlight more than 600 research papers and feature contributions from over 400 speakers, drawing an assembly of 15,000 delegates and housing 100 exhibitors.

Madhukar Sharma, Director of ASME India Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the profound pride within the Indian engineering community in hosting this notable event. He highlighted India's emerging status as a nucleus for groundbreaking technological and sustainable innovations. K. Subramanian, Congress Chair of IMECE India 2025, noted the focus on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, with participation from high-profile figures including industry and academic leaders.

The event, while presenting technical advancements, also aims to forge stronger collaborative ties between academia, industry, and governmental entities. This move signals a strengthening of India's role in shaping future global engineering discourse.

