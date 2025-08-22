Left Menu

India Amplifies Semiconductor Ambitions at Semicon India 2023

Semicon India 2023, a pivotal semiconductor event, takes place from September 2-4 in Delhi. With participation from over 30 countries, including major corporations, the event highlights India's burgeoning presence in the semiconductor industry, backed by government initiatives aimed at fostering a robust manufacturing ecosystem.

Semicon India 2024 edition (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
India's flagship event, Semicon India, has returned, scheduled to take place from September 2-4 at Yashobhoomi in the national capital. The event will see participation from more than 30 countries, according to S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, who addressed the media on Friday.

Notably, the event will host over 50 CXOs, around 350 exhibitors, and approximately 1100 booths. Industry giants like Applied Materials, IBM, Infineon, LAM Research, Merck, Siemens, TSMC, and Tata Electronics are set to participate. This year will also see six country-specific round tables, an increase in state participation from six to nine, and an inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian government has sanctioned the Semicon India program with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore, dedicated to developing the semiconductor and display manufacturing landscape. This includes significant fiscal incentives for setting up various semiconductor and display manufacturing facilities. As of now, 10 projects have been approved with investments surpassing Rs 1.60 lakh crore across six states. By year-end, India anticipates the advent of commercially made chips from new facilities, nurturing skilled manpower, and advancing the semiconductor design sector.

