U.S. Government's Unprecedented Stake in Intel: A Bold Move in Corporate America

In a pivotal move, the U.S. government, led by President Trump, has acquired a 10% stake in Intel, a company grappling with financial difficulties. Utilizing funds from unpaid CHIPS Act grants and the Secure Enclave program, this $8.9 billion deal marks a significant intervention in the corporate sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 03:32 IST
In an extraordinary intervention in the corporate sphere, President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the United States will acquire a 10% stake in Intel, a move that has stirred both applause and criticism. The government has agreed to an $8.9 billion deal, purchasing 433.3 million Intel shares.

This acquisition, funded by $5.7 billion in unpaid CHIPS Act grants and a $3.2 billion allocation for Intel's Secure Enclave program, signifies a strategic pivot towards strengthening the U.S. chipmaking industry. However, with Intel shares dropping 1.2% in extended trading, market reactions have been mixed.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the completion of the deal, asserting that the agreement is beneficial to both Intel and the American public. While the equity stake aligns with Intel's CHIPS Act grant allocation, the broader implications of such governmental corporate interventions remain a contentious topic among analysts.

