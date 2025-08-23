Goa's New Taxi Policy Promises Transparency and Fair Rates
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a comprehensive state taxi policy by September 10 to tackle transparency, security, and rate issues. State leaders, including Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, emphasized collaboration with stakeholders. The policy aims to regulate taxi services expertly and prevent fare inconsistencies.
Goa is poised for a significant overhaul in its taxi sector, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announcing the drafting of a comprehensive taxi policy aimed at boosting transparency, security, and rate rationalisation. This policy is expected to be ready by September 10. The move follows a meeting with taxi associations at the Mantralaya in Porvorim on Friday.
Key figures in the state's administration, including Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, alongside Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, were present. Khaunte underscored the necessity for collaborative efforts, highlighting the importance of both tourists and local taxi operators in Goa's economy.
Calangute MLA Michael Lobo advocated for a state-specific taxi policy that includes taxis, rent-a-cab, and rent-a-bike services while suggesting a state-run digital platform. With allegations of fare gouging affecting tourist numbers, the administration seeks a more regulated and visitor-friendly approach to taxi services in Goa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
