Empowering Digital Safety: Transforming Indian Digital Spaces for Young Women

The CTRL+SHIFT+RESPECT initiative by Girl Effect India addresses Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV). It aims to create safe digital environments for young women through education, awareness, and support, engaging various stakeholders to ensure systemic change and empower girls to thrive online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:49 IST
Empowering Digital Safety: Transforming Indian Digital Spaces for Young Women
Girl Effect India Launches CTRL+SHIFT+RESPECT: An Initiative to Combat Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In India, Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV) stands as a critical challenge, affecting the digital lives of young women across the nation. With cyberstalking, impersonation, and other online abuses prevalent, these issues undermine opportunities and deepen societal inequalities.

Girl Effect India has responded by launching the CTRL+SHIFT+RESPECT initiative. This youth-driven program seeks to combat TFGBV through education, conversations, and policy change to foster a digital culture of respect. By empowering young women with digital literacy and collaborative support systems, the initiative aims to shift mindsets and ensure safe online experiences.

The launch also saw partnerships with numerous organizations, including UN Women and the Laadli Foundation, marking a collective commitment to tackle TFGBV as a national priority. Extensive research guided the initiative to address the real digital challenges faced by girls, boys, and parents alike, aiming to create engaging, supportive environments to address these systemic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

