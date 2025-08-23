Empowering Digital Safety: Transforming Indian Digital Spaces for Young Women

In India, Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV) stands as a critical challenge, affecting the digital lives of young women across the nation. With cyberstalking, impersonation, and other online abuses prevalent, these issues undermine opportunities and deepen societal inequalities.

Girl Effect India has responded by launching the CTRL+SHIFT+RESPECT initiative. This youth-driven program seeks to combat TFGBV through education, conversations, and policy change to foster a digital culture of respect. By empowering young women with digital literacy and collaborative support systems, the initiative aims to shift mindsets and ensure safe online experiences.

The launch also saw partnerships with numerous organizations, including UN Women and the Laadli Foundation, marking a collective commitment to tackle TFGBV as a national priority. Extensive research guided the initiative to address the real digital challenges faced by girls, boys, and parents alike, aiming to create engaging, supportive environments to address these systemic issues.

