India's Cautionary Stance as Iran Faces Economic Unrest

India has taken a vigilant stance as Iran grapples with significant economic unrest and public protests. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued advisories on January 5 for its nationals to avoid unnecessary travel to Iran. Indian citizens already in Iran are advised to stay vigilant and avoid areas experiencing demonstrations.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the government's close monitoring of developments in Iran, where protests erupted two weeks ago due to a sharp decline in the Iranian rial against the US dollar. Thousands have taken to the streets across various provinces, resulting in numerous casualties.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the detention of Indian crew members aboard a tanker seized by Iranian authorities. The MEA is actively seeking consular access and support for the ten detained individuals while engaging with Iranian officials to ensure their well-being.

