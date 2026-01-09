Left Menu

Indore Water Crisis: Congress Demands Inquiry and Accountability

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has called for an inquiry by a retired chief justice into the Indore water contamination incident that resulted in seven deaths. Blaming the BJP for the crisis, they demand accountability, real-time water auditing, and compensation for victims. The party plans a Justice March protest.

09-01-2026
Indore Water Crisis: Congress Demands Inquiry and Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has demanded an inquiry by a retired chief justice into the tragic Indore water contamination incident that led to seven deaths. Party chief Jitu Patwari criticized the BJP government for turning the Narmada river's 'amrit' into poison and failing the city's water supply despite significant investments.

Patwari stressed the need for an impartial investigation into the Bhagirathpura incident to hold responsible parties accountable. He urged for real-time water audits and called for charges of culpable homicide against the officials involved. Additionally, he demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for families of the deceased.

With mounting issues like unemployment and environmental degradation, the Congress alleges systemic failures under the BJP's rule. They advocate for water security and health laws, framing clean water as a fundamental right. The party plans a 'Nyay Yatra' from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada on January 11 as a form of democratic protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

