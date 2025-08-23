Intensified Trade Talks: India's Global Free Trade Negotiations

India is deepening its global trade ties by pursuing free trade agreements (FTAs) with a diverse group of countries, including the European Union, the US, Chile, and Peru, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal emphasized that India's burgeoning role in global trade has attracted attention from several developed economies, resulting in intensified FTA negotiations.

Talks with the US are particularly consequential, amid ongoing discussions on a bilateral trade agreement. The US has imposed a substantial 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, even as negotiations continue to resolve these trade tensions.