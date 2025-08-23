Intensified Trade Talks: India's Global Free Trade Negotiations
India is actively negotiating free trade agreements with multiple countries, including the European Union, US, Chile, and Peru. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted ongoing talks, emphasizing India's role in global trade. A bilateral trade agreement with the US is under negotiation amid tariffs adjustments and deferred talks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
India is deepening its global trade ties by pursuing free trade agreements (FTAs) with a diverse group of countries, including the European Union, the US, Chile, and Peru, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
Goyal emphasized that India's burgeoning role in global trade has attracted attention from several developed economies, resulting in intensified FTA negotiations.
Talks with the US are particularly consequential, amid ongoing discussions on a bilateral trade agreement. The US has imposed a substantial 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, even as negotiations continue to resolve these trade tensions.
Advertisement