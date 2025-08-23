India and Australia Push Forward on Trade Agreement Talks

The 11th round of negotiations for the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ind-Aus CECA) recently wrapped up in New Delhi, taking place from August 18 to August 23. The discussions furthered the nations' shared goal of bolstering bilateral trade and economic collaboration.

According to a statement from India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the talks covered various domains, including Goods, Services and Mobility, Digital Trade, Rules of Origin, Legal and Institutional Provisions, Environment, Labour, and Gender. The session aimed to achieve greater understanding and convergence on the remaining issues. Both nations restated their dedication to progressing with CECA to ensure that it yields substantial benefits and economic prospects for both countries.

To keep the momentum and ensure convergence, subsequent negotiations will continue virtually. As India and Australia remain committed to an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial economic framework, both countries aim for a forward-looking approach. This round exemplifies India's strong dedication to expanding its global trade footprint—a strategy underpinned by national priorities and international aspirations.