TTK Services Launches Hassle-Free Retail Visa Platform for Schengen Countries
TTK Services introduces TTK Visas, a retail visa service simplifying the Schengen visa process for individual travelers. With over 20 years of experience and a 99.6% approval rate, the new platform offers automated form-filling, personalized support, and transparent pricing, aiming to alleviate visa application stress and enhance user experience.
Bengaluru-based TTK Services has unveiled TTK Visas, a new retail platform designed to ease the Schengen visa application process for individuals. Building on two decades of corporate service, the platform offers automated form-filling, expert support, and security, ensuring a hassle-free experience for travelers.
TTK Visas aims to extend its proven corporate visa model to individual clients, promising higher approval rates with less stress. Automated tools reduce form-filling errors, while dedicated advisors offer real-time support to ensure complete and compliant submissions for business travelers, tourists, and families.
CEO Sunder P emphasized that TTK Visas combines technology and personal care to make global travel smoother. With plans to include more visa types, the service seeks to convert the cumbersome visa process into a straightforward step in travel planning. Transparency in pricing and a money-back guarantee underline their customer-first approach.