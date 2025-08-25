Left Menu

India Embraces Digital Coaching Revolution: A Catalyst for Talent and Growth

India's professional landscape is rapidly transforming with the rise of digital coaching and mentoring platforms. These platforms, highlighted at SPARK Leadership Conclave 2025, are poised to drive business strategy and leadership development. The Indian market for digital coaching is expanding significantly, promising enhanced productivity and competitive advantage.

HR veterans unveil WeAce whitepaper at SPARK 2025, projecting India's rapid coaching growth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, India is witnessing a dramatic evolution in professional learning and leadership, as elucidated by a new whitepaper introduced at the SPARK Leadership Conclave & Awards 2025 in Gurgaon. Titled 'Powering Talent and Growth in India,' the paper underscores the critical role of digital coaching and mentoring platforms in strategic business and talent development.

The global market for coaching platforms is poised for exponential growth, with a current valuation of USD 3.8 billion expected to nearly triple by 2035. Notably, India is the second-fastest growing market, with its digital coaching sector set to surge from USD 231.6 million in 2023 to USD 971 million by 2034. The swift adoption of mobile and localized platforms positions India as a key driver in the global talent development arena.

Experts suggest that the future of coaching will feature neuro-personalization and generative AI, leading to a shift from performance-driven to life-centric coaching. With a strong emphasis on well-being and purpose, this transformation is supported by impressive ROI benchmarks in executive coaching. Industry leaders advocate for integrating coaching into education to prepare future-ready professionals, emphasizing the need for innovative coaching models to meet India's diverse demands. The SPARK Conclave, hosted by WeAce and in partnership with IBM, brought these pivotal insights to light.

