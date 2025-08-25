Left Menu

Revving Forward: Two-Wheeler Market Awaits Boost

The domestic two-wheeler market is set for a 6-9% growth in the current fiscal year. Key drivers include replacement demand, urban consumption recovery, and potential GST cuts. Though retail volumes dipped due to urban demand issues and heavy rainfall, festive seasons and export growth promise recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:50 IST
Revving Forward: Two-Wheeler Market Awaits Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The domestic two-wheeler segment is projected to grow between 6 to 9 percent year-over-year this fiscal, according to rating firm Icra on Monday.

Growth factors include steady replacement demand, urban consumption recovery, rural income strength from a normal monsoon, and potential GST rate cuts for additional momentum, it noted.

In July 2025, wholesale volumes increased by 9 percent to 15 lakh units with OEMs preparing for the festive season. Yet, retail volumes shrank by 6.5 percent due to lukewarm urban demand and heavy rainfall's impact on rural sales, Icra mentioned. Retail demand is expected to surge with the upcoming festive period. Additionally, exports surged by 32 percent, though electric two-wheeler sales saw a 2 percent drop, maintaining a 6-7 percent segment penetration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel Solutions

Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel So...

 India
2
Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

 India
3
Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

 India
4
Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025