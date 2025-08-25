India Sweetens Honey Export Deal with Price Cut
The Indian government has lowered the minimum export price of natural honey from USD 2,000 to USD 1,400 per tonne until the end of 2025. This decision aims to boost exports, primarily targeting markets in the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. The move also aligns with India's National Beekeeping and Honey Mission to enhance honey production.
The Indian government has reduced the minimum export price for natural honey, bringing it down from USD 2,000 to USD 1,400 per metric tonne. This will be effective until December 31, 2025, as per a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.
The decision, initially introduced in March 2024, is part of a larger strategy to increase India's honey exports, with major destinations including the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.
This price reduction aligns with the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, an initiative aimed at promoting scientific beekeeping and supporting the comprehensive growth of the honey production sector.
