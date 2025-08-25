Left Menu

FinAlyzer and Assets Roster Unite to Boost Asset Visibility and Compliance

FinAlyzer and Assets Roster have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing governance, reporting, and asset visibility. Combining expertise in financial consolidation with digitized asset management, the collaboration aims to help CFOs meet rising regulatory expectations and ensure transparency across financial and physical assets.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:52 IST
FinAlyzer and Assets Roster Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine Governance, Reporting, and Asset Visibility. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move poised to redefine financial and asset governance, FinAlyzer, specializing in financial close automation, has entered into a strategic alliance with Assets Roster, an expert in digitized asset management and physical asset verification. Announced on August 25 in Bengaluru, this partnership plans to merge their strengths to enhance governance and assert improved reporting in a complex regulatory environment.

At the core of this collaboration is the ability to monitor and comply with fixed asset management, a focal point for auditors. FinAlyzer's prowess in financial consolidation and reporting complements Assets Roster's management capabilities, offering finance leaders a robust suite of solutions aimed at bolstering governance and transparency across both financial and physical realms. Venkatachalam PK, CEO of FinAlyzer, emphasized the capacity to eliminate inefficiencies and drive inclusive reporting integrity, transcending regulatory norms.

Director of Assets Roster, Rajat Bansal, highlighted the potential to unify fixed asset oversight and financial consolidation, leveraging deep expertise and advanced technology. The partnership, effective across India, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia, underlines a commitment to offering strategic governance tools that facilitate compliance and decision-making in today's evolving regulatory landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

