FinAlyzer and Assets Roster Unite to Boost Asset Visibility and Compliance

In a move poised to redefine financial and asset governance, FinAlyzer, specializing in financial close automation, has entered into a strategic alliance with Assets Roster, an expert in digitized asset management and physical asset verification. Announced on August 25 in Bengaluru, this partnership plans to merge their strengths to enhance governance and assert improved reporting in a complex regulatory environment.

At the core of this collaboration is the ability to monitor and comply with fixed asset management, a focal point for auditors. FinAlyzer's prowess in financial consolidation and reporting complements Assets Roster's management capabilities, offering finance leaders a robust suite of solutions aimed at bolstering governance and transparency across both financial and physical realms. Venkatachalam PK, CEO of FinAlyzer, emphasized the capacity to eliminate inefficiencies and drive inclusive reporting integrity, transcending regulatory norms.

Director of Assets Roster, Rajat Bansal, highlighted the potential to unify fixed asset oversight and financial consolidation, leveraging deep expertise and advanced technology. The partnership, effective across India, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia, underlines a commitment to offering strategic governance tools that facilitate compliance and decision-making in today's evolving regulatory landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)