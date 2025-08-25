The Need for a Goods Train in Garo Hills: Economic Potential vs. Demographic Concerns

Amid local protests against railway expansion in eastern Meghalaya, Tura MP Saleng A Sangma has stressed the urgent need for a goods train from Mendipathar.

Currently, only two passenger trains connect Mendipathar, Meghalaya's first railway station since November 2014, to Guwahati. The extension of railway services faces opposition from pro-Inner Line Permit organizations, citing concerns over an influx of outsiders.

Sangma, who has discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, argues that a goods train is essential for delivering local products and boosting agro-industry and entrepreneurship in the organic-rich region.

(With inputs from agencies.)