Chhattisgarh's Global Pitch: Building Bridges in Osaka

At the prestigious Osaka Investor Connect event in Japan, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized Chhattisgarh's rich natural resources and industry-friendly policies. His presentation underscored the state's commitment to creating an investor-friendly ecosystem leveraging its skilled workforce.

Sai highlighted the mutual trust and shared values between India and Japan, extending an invitation for Japanese businesses to collaborate with Chhattisgarh in its journey towards innovation and growth. A significant proposal was made for a USD 11.45 million investment by Osaka-based Sartaj Foods in the state's food processing sector.

The Chhattisgarh delegation, during Business-to-Government meetings, also discussed prospects with Naoyuki Shimada of Morabu Hanshin, focusing on skill training and workforce exchange. This underscores Chhattisgarh's proactive stance in enhancing its economic infrastructure and global partnership capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)