Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Global Pitch: Building Bridges in Osaka

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented Chhattisgarh's investor-friendly environment at the Osaka Investor Connect in Japan, emphasizing the state's natural resources, skilled workforce, and industry policies. Discussions with Japanese business leaders aimed to foster partnerships, while a proposal to set up a food processing unit was unveiled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:33 IST
Chhattisgarh's Global Pitch: Building Bridges in Osaka
Vishnu Deo Sai
  • Country:
  • India

At the prestigious Osaka Investor Connect event in Japan, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized Chhattisgarh's rich natural resources and industry-friendly policies. His presentation underscored the state's commitment to creating an investor-friendly ecosystem leveraging its skilled workforce.

Sai highlighted the mutual trust and shared values between India and Japan, extending an invitation for Japanese businesses to collaborate with Chhattisgarh in its journey towards innovation and growth. A significant proposal was made for a USD 11.45 million investment by Osaka-based Sartaj Foods in the state's food processing sector.

The Chhattisgarh delegation, during Business-to-Government meetings, also discussed prospects with Naoyuki Shimada of Morabu Hanshin, focusing on skill training and workforce exchange. This underscores Chhattisgarh's proactive stance in enhancing its economic infrastructure and global partnership capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Magnets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Trump Demands Magnets Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Water Sports

Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Water Sports

 India
3
Empowering Dreams: India's Journey to Sporting Supremacy at 'Giving Wings to Dreams Conclave 2025'

Empowering Dreams: India's Journey to Sporting Supremacy at 'Giving Wings to...

 India
4
David Gaudu's Dramatic Victory in Stage Three of Vuelta a Espana

David Gaudu's Dramatic Victory in Stage Three of Vuelta a Espana

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025