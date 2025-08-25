Tragic Flight Lesson: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives on Isle of Wight

A helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight has left three people dead and one seriously injured. The tragic incident occurred during a flight lesson, highlighting the inherent risks involved in such activities.

The Robinson R44 II helicopter, operated by Northumbria Helicopters, went down with a pilot and three passengers onboard. The cause of the crash, which happened just before 9:30 am, remains under investigation by the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch, which has deployed a team of inspectors to the scene.

The lone survivor was airlifted to University Hospital Southampton's trauma centre. Eyewitness Leigh Goldsmith reported seeing the helicopter spiral into a hedge, illustrating the sudden and dramatic nature of the accident.

