Tragic Flight Lesson: Helicopter Crash Claims Lives on Isle of Wight

A flight lesson turned tragic as a Robinson R44 II helicopter crashed on the Isle of Wight, killing three and seriously injuring one. Authorities are investigating, with an air accident team dispatched to the site. The seriously injured survivor was airlifted to a Southampton hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:34 IST
A helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight has left three people dead and one seriously injured. The tragic incident occurred during a flight lesson, highlighting the inherent risks involved in such activities.

The Robinson R44 II helicopter, operated by Northumbria Helicopters, went down with a pilot and three passengers onboard. The cause of the crash, which happened just before 9:30 am, remains under investigation by the UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch, which has deployed a team of inspectors to the scene.

The lone survivor was airlifted to University Hospital Southampton's trauma centre. Eyewitness Leigh Goldsmith reported seeing the helicopter spiral into a hedge, illustrating the sudden and dramatic nature of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

