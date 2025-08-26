Left Menu

Germany Resumes Afghan Relocation Amid Legal and Migration Pressures

Germany is lifting its freeze on admitting vulnerable Afghans following legal pressures and Pakistan's deportation moves. Around 2,000 Afghans stuck in Pakistan are expected to relocate to Germany. The procedure involves discreet commercial flights, with measures being taken to continue processing the affected applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is set to resume the relocation of vulnerable Afghan nationals, following months of legal pressure and Pakistan's deportation push, according to Welt newspaper. Approximately 2,000 Afghans, previously approved under a German program, have been stranded in Pakistan since Berlin froze the plan.

Rights groups and affected individuals challenged the halt in courts, with some gaining favorable rulings, increasing pressure on Berlin. The urgency heightened as Pakistan prepared to expel Afghan refugees, including those in Germany's program, by a September 1 deadline.

The German government has informed affected families of the program's resumption, with the first arrivals anticipated soon. The relocation employs discreet commercial flights through Dubai or Istanbul. The foreign ministry confirmed the resumption of verification procedures and the deployment of staff in Pakistan to continue case processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

