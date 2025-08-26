Left Menu

US Tariffs Signal Geopolitical Shift and Challenge for Indian Exports

The US's imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian exports, linked to India's discounted Russian oil imports, is seen as geopolitical rather than economic. Prof. Trilochan Tripathy views this as hegemonic rather than neutral, challenging India's export competitiveness but highlighting the country's diversification and global trade relations as buffers against disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:44 IST
US Tariffs Signal Geopolitical Shift and Challenge for Indian Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian exports in response to India's discounted imports of Russian crude oil, in a move experts see less as economic policy and more as geopolitically motivated. Professor Trilochan Tripathy from XLRI Jamshedpur calls it a form of hegemonic arm-twisting that disrupts bilateral trade.

This escalation could significantly impact India's economy, with import duties on Indian goods rising to 50%, while tariffs for competitors are between 15-20%. India, however, remains resilient, having diversified its export base and strengthened trade ties globally, though sectors like textiles and engineering are particularly vulnerable.

Tripathy highlights potential negative impacts on US firms, including increased input costs and disrupted supply chains. Despite challenges, India's strategic trade diversification and initiatives like Make in India offer pathways to mitigate these tariffs' effects, aiming to reduce the nation's export dependence on the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Wind Energy Surge: Aiming for 107 GW by 2030

India's Wind Energy Surge: Aiming for 107 GW by 2030

 India
2
India-Japan Seek Enhanced Cooperation on Critical Minerals at Quad

India-Japan Seek Enhanced Cooperation on Critical Minerals at Quad

 Global
3
BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Land Encroachment Allegations

BJP MLA Faces Death Threats Over Land Encroachment Allegations

 India
4
Swinging Success: Top Contenders Gear Up for Hero Women's Pro Golf Tournament

Swinging Success: Top Contenders Gear Up for Hero Women's Pro Golf Tournamen...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025