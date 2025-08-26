In a grand celebration of character and culture, the spiritual organization 'AKK - Oma's Cosmos for AKK Revelation' hosted AKK Mahotsav 2025, dedicated to the enduring impact of Indian cinema on society. This year's event emphasized the significance of character as a moral foundation alongside cinematic contributions.

The highlight of the annual celebration was the illustrious "Character-Tree Award," presented to individuals who have exemplified outstanding character-building through their careers and influence worldwide. Among the notable awardees were film director Amar Kaushik, playback singer Madhushree, and journalist Priya Gupta, recognized for their contributions to culture and society.

The ceremony also paid homage to legendary Indian cinema figures such as Gurudutt and Raj Kapoor, marking a century of cinematic achievements. Swami OMA The Akk articulated the organization's belief in character as the core of societal progress, urging communities to prioritize integrity and compassion over mere accomplishments.

