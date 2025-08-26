Left Menu

AI Revolutionizes Aviation with Agentic Systems

The Delhi International Airport has implemented the AI-powered Unified Total Airside Management (UTAM) system, enhancing aviation operations. Agentic AI is evolving the industry by executing real-time decisions and monitoring outcomes. Despite AI advances, human oversight remains crucial in augmenting these systems for improved security and customer experience.

Jaideep Mirchandani, Group Chairman, Sky One. Image Credit: ANI
This year, the Delhi International Airport in India has elevated its aviation operations by adopting the AI-enabled Unified Total Airside Management (UTAM) system. The platform, aimed at boosting efficiency and safety, facilitates collaboration among airlines, ground handlers, and airport authorities for more precise monitoring of aviation activities.

As AI technology gains traction in global aviation, there's a marked shift towards agentic AI systems, already showcased at Singapore's Changi Airport. Unlike traditional AI, which relies primarily on historical data, agentic AI is dynamic—making and executing decisions while monitoring outcomes in real time. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has also introduced an AI-powered digital twin for real-time operations insights and smart traffic monitoring.

Jaideep Mirchandani, Group Chairman of Sky One, emphasizes that adopting agentic AI raises customer satisfaction and competitiveness by responding swiftly to dynamic scenarios. These systems predict passenger flows, adjust security operations, and enhance threat detection—areas where traditional security systems may falter. Still, human oversight remains integral, ensuring that AI and human expertise together drive safer and seamless operations.

